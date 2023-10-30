NLC, TUC, NECA to FG: Halt fall in naira value

NLC specifically warned that in the absence of swift and tangible interventions, it might be compelled to take appropriate steps to compel relevant authorities to prioritise rescue of the naira, the economy, and ultimately, the entire nation.

“The unrestrained taste of our publicofficials for products manufactured outside the shores of Nigeria is grossly unpatriotic and lays our economy prostrate and our nation tottering on the brink of disaster.

“We are, therefore, surprised that rather than patronize these brands, our public officials insist on the use of foreign products yet, we want the value of the naira to remain robust in the foreign exchange market. headtopics.com

“Every money spent on buying foreign made goods creates jobs outside the country to the detriment of our labour market and puts pressure on the naira. “We implore the monetary authorities to implement effective measures to safeguard the naira, stabilize the economy, and secure the future of our beloved nation.

“We need to deliberately protect the naira by buying locally manufactured goods, especially those used by public office holders. We still remember when the Peugeot and VW brands were used as official vehicles in the public sector and that made a lot of sense. headtopics.com

“We stand ready to engage constructively with all stakeholders in pursuit of a lasting solution to this pressing issue. Together, we can and must ensure the stability and prosperity of our great nation. The naira must be saved if we are to make progress.

‘’As we speak, most of our local industries can no longer cope because of importation of goods to weaken local industries. “Our leaders should strengthen our local industries and make them more productive and stop depending on the IMF and World Bank for economic recovery.”On his part, the Director-General of NECA, Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde, said: “The free fall of the naira against other currencies is quite worrisome. It is a huge concern for organized businesses as it directly affects the cost of doing business. headtopics.com

