NLC to members: Be on alert for immediate nationwide action if Ajaero is not released

The unions told its members to be on alert for immediate nationwide action if, by the end of today, the President of the Congress is not released. “Earlier in the morning, policemen had tried to disperse workers who were gathering at the state NLC secretariat without success. This was followed in the usual manner by thugs who were stationed very close to the Secretariat in several Hilux and Toyota trucks.

“As if that damage was not enough, the President of the NLC; comrade Joe Ajaero arrived at the venue accompanied by a few individual workers to inspect the carnage and to provide the necessary leadership for the trade union action to continue only to be met by policemen of the Imo state Police Command who came in their numbers and in several trucks.“The Police in the usual manner accompanied by thugs led by the Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo state on Special Duties: Mr.

“All we have been asking the governor is to honour agreements signed between us and to respect the rights of workers in the state. Workers deserve their wages and if you are in the habit of owing workers, you make their lives unstable and strip them of their humanity. These are some of the things we have asked Hope to do but to which he has refused to heed instead, he believes in the use of intimidation and violence against the workers and the people.

“With this statement, we want to put the Nigerian Government on notice that we want the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) immediately released. The injuries meted to him must be treated forthwith and his freedom to lead Nigerian workers in a peaceful protest guaranteed. This is what we demand as we proceed to the meetings of the various Organs to make decisions on further steps that will be taken.

