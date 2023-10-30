NLC to embark on mass protests in Imo

(NLC) has said it would begin protests in Imo State from 1 November over the alleged violation and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the state government.Mr Ajaero said that “NLC was deeply concerned about the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the State Government.
“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November, 2023. The NLC president said the protest was imperative as the government of the state had refused to implement previous agreements.
"On outstanding salary arrears, shockingly, some workers have been subjected to a staggering 20 months of unpaid salaries under the unfounded label of 'ghost workers'. The NLC president said other grouses were the implementation of discriminatory pay, unsettled gratuity arrears, and non-compliance with National Minimum Wage.
“We implore the Imo State Government to honor its obligations and recommit to respecting the rights and privileges of workers.“As long as it refuses, we will continue in this course of action until we see the desired change. We are ready for industrial peace in the state, but the choice is entirely in the hands of the government of Imo state,” he said.
Mr Ajaero warned the government of Imo State that the NLC would hold the governor accountable if anything happens to any worker or trade union leader in the course of the lawful protests. "On the 1st day of November, we begin this march to save workers of Imo State from the grievous harm the government has subjected them to these past years," he said.