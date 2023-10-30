NLC threatens boycott of today’s review meeting with Fed Govt

Today’s meeting between the Federal Government and Labour to review the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to prevent the October 3 planned strike, is threatened.President Joe Ajaero said yesterday that should Labour Minister Simon Lalong show up at the venue, his team would boycott the parley.The NLC also reaffirmed its planned strike in Imo State on Wednesday over unpaid wages and other alleged anti-labour practices.

Ajaero, at a briefing in Abuja, said today’s meeting will review progress made by the Federal Government. “You have noticed of late that meetings are no longer called by the Minister of Labour because he is not in control. “For tomorrow’s (today’s) meeting, the invitation we got was from the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President (Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila) and that is where previous meetings have been held.Despite the Abuja meeting, the NLC has asked workers in Imo to withdraw their services in protest of alleged unfair labour treatment by the state government.

The NLC president said Labour was “deeply concerned about the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in the state by the Imo State Government”. Justice Ogbuanya gave the order after hearing the submissions of the Attorney-General of Imo State, C. O. C. Akaolisa and the defendants’ counsel, N.A. Nnawuchi (SAN). headtopics.com

In the suit numbered NICN/ OW/41/2023, the state government said since there is a subsisting order restraining the defendants from going on strike, the order should be extended.

