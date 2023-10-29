NLC Threatens Boycott Of Meeting With FG If Labour Minister Attends

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to boycott its meeting with the Federal Government on Monday, October 30, 2023, should the Minister of Labour Simon Lalong attend it.

The President of NLC Comrade Joe Ajaero issued the threat while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on Sunday after briefing them on the plights of workers in Imo State. Ajaero criticised Lalong for not being able to establish a cordial relationship with organised labour.

“Hopefully, we may meet tomorrow (Monday) with the Federal Government to see whether the agreement with organised labour on the fuel subsidy removal palliatives was met or not,” he said. “If that meeting is to hold, it will be without the Minister of Labour and Employment, because we will not be part of any meeting with the Federal Government that the Minister of Labour and Employment will attend.” headtopics.com

Labour unions and the government have been in negotiations over their planned industrial action owing to the removal of fuel subsidy.During Sunday’s event, Ajaero also threatened to mobilise its members to storm Imo State on Wednesday, November 1.Advertisement

Claiming Governor Hope Uzodimma neglected their welfare, Ajaero lamented that many of them have died because of the alleged lack of payment of their salaries. He outlined some of the infractions against workers by the Imo State Governor including the alleged refusal to implement previous agreements especially the accord reached on January 9, 2021, outstanding salary arrears of about 20 months, unjust declaration of workers as ghost workers, declaration of pensioners as ghost workers and unsettled gratuity arrears among others. headtopics.com

Xavi Hints Injured Stars Could Return For ClasicoBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Bayern’s Manuel Neuer To Make Comeback After Year OutBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dies At 68Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Mohbad: Reps Summon Naira Marley Over RoyaltiesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa GovernorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tinubu Hails Oba Akiolu At 80, Says Reign Has Brought Peace To LagosiansBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕