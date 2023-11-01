HEAD TOPICS

NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested In Imo

The Head of Media at the NLC Headquarters, Benson Uper, stated this via a WhatsApp message to Channels Television. The NLC is leading a statewide protest and strike in Owerri over what it described as lack of respect for workers, unpaid salaries, amongst others.

