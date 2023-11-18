NLC President Attacked: Fallout and Nationwide Strike

As a trade unionist and president of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ), Comrade Joe Ajaero probably enjoys hugging the headlines. But it is not likely he bargained for the events of the last two weeks. Deputy Political Editor RAYMOND MORDI examines the ordeal of the NLC president, following the attack on him last week and the after-effects, which shook the entire nation.
The NLC president was in the spotlight during the week over the decision of the NLC , the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliate unions to embark on a nationwide industrial strike to protest the brutalization of the NLC president. This is a fallout of last week’s feud between the organised labour and the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma over their disagreement on issues bordering on the plight of workers in the Southeast state. This is despite a court order restraining the unions from doing so. The indefinite industrial strike, which was embarked upon for three days between Tuesday and Thursday before it was called off, practically grounded the country’s economy
