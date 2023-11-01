NLC President Ajaero In Protective Custody — Police

“In the course of their planning, it was reported that suggestions arose for the lockdown of some essential facilities particularly the airport which led to some workers and other individuals resisting the picketing process leading to scuffles and heated arguments and an eventual attack on the person of the president by a mob.

“The Commissioner of Police thereafter directed that he should be taken to the Police Medical Services, Owerri, where he would be accorded medical attention as a result of the attack. He has therefore been accorded adequate security cover to proceed on his other legitimate engagements for the day.”

The police spokesman also said there is an order from the National Industrial Court in Owerri barring the NLC from holding the intended protest rally in the state. Specifically, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, urged all concerned parties to ensure compliance with the court directives so as to avoid jeopardising the current security arrangements on Owerri and other parts of Imo ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

