NLC President Ajaero Brutalised By Policemen, Rushed To Hospital For Treatment

Clad in his union’s red shirt, he was heard saying he didn’t have any phone number on him but had a relative in the employ of FUTHO, who he hoped would be of assistance The NLC Head of Information and Publicity, Comrade Benson Upah, had described the maltreatment of Ajaero as an act of abduction that degenerated into attempted murder.
He said that, “contact has been made with Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero this evening around 15:30 hours at the Police Hospital in Owerri from where he was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri where he is receiving medical attention.Further, the statement said, “Ajaero, who said little stated that immediately after his arrest, he was beaten up and blindfolded and taken to an unknown destination where more brutalisation took place, sometimes with bottles.
Meanwhile, his personal items seized from him were yet to be accounted for as the statement said: “His phones, money and other personal effects were taken off him and have not been returned to him.”
