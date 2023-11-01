NLC president Ajaero arrested

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been arrested in Owerri, the Imo State capital. The arrest comes days after the National Industrial Court restrained the NLC and the Trades Union Congress (TUC) from carrying out any protest in the state.

“Just as Nigerian workers gathered earlier this morning led by the leadership of the two labour centres to demonstrate our outrage over the serial and habitual abuse and violation of the rights of workers in the state; the Government unleashed blood-cuddling mayhem on the workers,” they said.

The Organised Labour has threatened to call for an immediate nationwide strike following the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo state capital. Ajaero was picked up on Wednesday from the NLC State Council Secretariat by heavily armed policemen and taken to an unknown destination.

The Imo State Police Command has denied arresting President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero. Ajaero was arrested in Owerri, the Imo State capital, according to reports. It was gathered that he was picked up from the NLC State Council Secretariat by heavily armed policemen and taken to an unknown destination. Labour in…

