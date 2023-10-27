NITDA honours A-Ibom, Oyo as most digital compliant states in Nigeria

THE National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, has recognized, and honoured Akwa Ibom and Oyo States as most digitally compliant states in Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom governor on Research and Documentation Mr, Essien Ndueso made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday. The statement said the two states were given the Award at the end of the Digital Nigeria Conference 2023, organized by NITDA on Thursday at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

Speaking at the conference, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NITDA, Dr Inuwa Abdullahi reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to implementing the National Digital Economy Policy for Digital Nigeria. headtopics.com

Abdullahi emphasized NITDA’s pivotal role in planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation, and regulation of Information Technology practices in the country.

“We are delighted to inform the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State of his nomination for the “Most Digitally Compliant State Award. Your Excellency may be pleased to know that the nomination for the award is due to your excellent strides in the IT industry”, he stressed. headtopics.com

Commenting on the award, Engr Solomon Eyo, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Website and Multimedia, dedicated the award to his principal. Eyo said: “This initiative resulted in significant improvements, such as enhanced internet connectivity, the full automation of civil services, a modern state website for citizen engagement, and the use of official government emails.

