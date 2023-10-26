NIPOST, Interior Ministry collaborate on seamless international passports delivery

The Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO, NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi, disclosed this when she visited the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, at Abuja's Ministry of Interior headquarters. Odeyemi believes the partnership would deepen inter-agency collaboration by leveraging NIPOST's vast network for e-fulfilment services in Nigeria. This partnership, if successful, would reflect part of the changes Nigerians have been clamouring for in putting NIPOST's facilities to good use.

Odeyemi's visit was aimed at fostering partnership and opening channels of synergy between the two organizations based on her three-point agenda, which includes 'Delivery of critical document, i.e., International Passport, Backend services for processing of passport utilizing NIPOST selected locations, and the use of NIPOST for Address Verification System (AVS).

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »