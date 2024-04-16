NIPOST Commends Courier and Logistics Companies for Compliance in Enugu

has commended private courier and logistics companies operating in Enugu and the southeast geopolitical zone for substantially complying with the service’s regulations for such companies in the state.

According to him, there was a 65-70 per cent compliance rate by courier and logistics companies in registration and licensing in the state. “As it stands, we will not use the big sticks on them as we are already communicating with our headquarters on how they are turning out en masse to register and follow the NIPOST guidelines for their operation in the state.

“NIPOST has a leading edge in courier/cargo logistics through its extensive reach to parts of Nigeria and beyond, as well as its affordability.

