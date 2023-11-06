Nine Students Struck by Lightning While Playing Football

An eyewitness said that the lightning struck nine male students who were playing football – barefooted – with their peers on the school’s pitch. The students were practicing on the football pitch with their coach preparatory to a tournament. The coach had ended the training session before the rain started but some of the students stayed behind to continue playing football.

A teacher heard the students screaming and running and upon getting to the field, he saw at least nine students trembling and jerking on the turf. The boys were immediately rushed to the school clinic from where they were taken to a hospital in Awka. Six of them were resuscitated and are receiving treatment but three did not survive. The parents of two of the dead boys had taken the corpses away, while one was still in the mortuary. The doctor expressed sadness that the boys were playing on the field barefooted, noting that if they had boots on, the impact of the lightning would probably have been minimal

