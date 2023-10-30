NiMet predicts three days of cloudiness, thunderstorms across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness, thunderstorms and sunny skies across the country from Monday to Wednesday.on Sunday, NiMet said sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the north-central region on Monday.

The agency said there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the FCT, Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi states during the afternoon and evening hours. “Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states,” the outlook reads.“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.”

NiMet anticipated sunny skies and hazy atmosphere over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba on Tuesday. NiMet anticipated sunny skies with patches of clouds, dust haze conditions and evening thunderstorms over the northern and north-central regions on Wednesday.“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom,” the forecast reads. headtopics.com

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the South with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa lbom and Cross River during the afternoon and evening hours.

Airline operators were also advised to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning.This story is published in partnership with Report for the World, a global service program that supports local public interest journalism. headtopics.com

NiMet predicts three-day sunny, thundery weather conditions from Monday“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.' Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

That Abraham’s children may live together in peace, By Wole OlaoyePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕