NILDS to train legislative aides for enhanced efficiency

Abubakar Sulaiman, NILDS DG, spoke inLegislative aides support lawmakers to carry out their duties effectively and efficiently.

“I, therefore, urge you to pay attention and take notes, as the workshop has been designed to ensure that you gain fresh insights on how best to support the work of your legislator and, by extension, the legislature. The clerk said the training will equip the legislative assistants with the knowledge to execute their jobs effectively.

“Accomplishing these broad and tripartite functions is indeed, a huge and overwhelming task. Legislators cannot achieve it alone, unless with the support of others.“It is against this background, that we hired you to bridge this gap by offering proactive support services, thereby simplifying the legislators’ job.

NILDS Legislative Aides Training Efficiency National Assembly

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NILDS DG: We trained 3,000 legislative aides during 9th assemblyThe National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) says it trained 3,000 legislative aides in the 9th Assembly.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Accountability, transparency will deepen Nigeria’s democracyThe Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, has admonished Nigerians to embrace the values of accountability and transparency in order to ensure good governance and genuine development across the country.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Sulaiman Aledeh: The golden jubilee of a golden manNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Condemns Killing of Residents in Niger StateAtiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, has condemned the killing of residents in Madaka community, Rafi LGA of Niger state. In a statement posted on X on Saturday, Abubakar called for a quick amendment of the constitution to introduce state police for local security.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Apostle Suleman: Halima Abubakar mum over N10 million fineNollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has remained mum over the N10 million damages slammed on her by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja for defaming Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries International.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Abubakar Accuses Tinubu of Prioritizing Personal Interests in Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway ProjectAbubakar questions the award of the contract and claims the project is shrouded in secrecy. The presidency responds, stating that Abubakar's claims are incorrect. Abubakar urges Tinubu's government to provide transparent information about the project.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »