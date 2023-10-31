Nigerians ‘ve taken steps backwards to remain a country

He spoke on Tuesday in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital during the 12th Emeka Anyaoku Distinguished Lecture series with the theme, “Imperative of good governance in Nigeria”, organised by Youth Affairs International.

His words: “My first words must be to thank His Excellency the Governor for agreeing to host this lecture. This as you have been told is the 12th in the series. The first in the series was hosted by the then-governor of Lagos, Governor Fashola.

“And I would say that what I have seen and read about Akwa Ibom, encourages me to believe that if Governance as it is conducted here in Akwa Ibom were to spread nationally, then Nigeria will stand a good chance of returning to the period when Nigeria worked.

“When I say the period when Nigeria worked, you would understand that I lived as a young man in the period when it was safe to travel within Nigeria. It was a period when Nigeria worked not only in terms of security but more importantly in terms of hope. We the young people at the time were full of hope.

“We were proud to identify ourselves as Nigerians wherever we went. We were glad that our country was evolving slowly to become a nation. But today it seems we have taken steps backwards to remain a country. We have not yet become a nation”Chief Anyaoku thanked the Keynote speaker, and Director General Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Prof Eghosa Osagie, noting that the analysis and prescriptions he mentioned, most of them were already working in Akwa Ibom State.

