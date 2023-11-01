Nigerians react as Tinubu bans son, others from attending FEC meeting

“Last week, I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this council, including… I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind… That is not acceptable,” Mr Tinubu said.He further named those permitted to have access to the chamber, including Hadiza Usman, special adviser on policy coordination; Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy; Hakeem Muri-Okunola, principal private secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, private secretary.

The weekly meeting of the council is presided over by the president and attended by the vice president who is the deputy chairman, secretary to the government of the federation, head of service of the federation, ministers and some top aides of the president.The decision of the president to call out his son is generating positive feedback from Nigerians on social media.

A tweep @lekan Adigun, in his post, described the action of the president’s son as a “gatecrasher”, adding that there should be proper enforcement of security clearance for those who ought to be at FEC.

Another user, @TemitopeAA, called for the sanction of the security personnel charged with regulating entry into the chamber. As of the time of the transaction, the Nigerian government was trying to confiscate the assets and other assets belonging to Mr Aluko.that the president is seeking the approval of the National Assembly to spend N1.5 billion on vehicles for the office of his wife at a time when Nigerians are going through a tough economic situation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warnsThe Nation Newspaper Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warns

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Don’t come to FEC meeting unless you’re invited, Tinubu warnsPresident Bola Tinubu has warned government officials and family members against attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting without invitation.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: FEC: Unless I sent for you, don’t come – Tinubu warns govt officialPresident Bola Tinubu has warned government officials and family members against attending the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting without invitation. Tinubu issued the warning before the commencement of FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday. “Last week, I noticed people sneaking in and out of this Council.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warnsPresident Tinubu said he noticed people were sneaking in and out of the council during the FEC meeting last week.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: 'I saw people sneaking in' -- Tinubu warns against unauthorised FEC meeting attendanceNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Wike, Umahi, other ministers sing Tinubu’s “on your mandate” song during FEC meeting [VIDEO]A new video showing ministers singing President Bola Tinubu’s popular “on your mandate” song during the FEC meeting has emerged.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕