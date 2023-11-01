Nigerians react as Tinubu bans son, others from attending FEC meeting

“Last week, I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this council, including… I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind… That is not acceptable,” Mr Tinubu said.He further named those permitted to have access to the chamber, including Hadiza Usman, special adviser on policy coordination; Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy; Hakeem Muri-Okunola, principal private secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, private secretary.
The weekly meeting of the council is presided over by the president and attended by the vice president who is the deputy chairman, secretary to the government of the federation, head of service of the federation, ministers and some top aides of the president.The decision of the president to call out his son is generating positive feedback from Nigerians on social media.
A tweep @lekan Adigun, in his post, described the action of the president’s son as a “gatecrasher”, adding that there should be proper enforcement of security clearance for those who ought to be at FEC.
Another user, @TemitopeAA, called for the sanction of the security personnel charged with regulating entry into the chamber.
