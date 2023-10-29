Nigerians have no reason to suffer if righteous people are in power

Oladele made this declaration on Saturday while addressing journalists during thanksgiving, which was part of the activities for the final burial of the founder of CAC Oke Agbara, Ashi, Ibadan, Pastor Michael Ojo Olowere. Oladele, who maintained that Nigeria is blessed with enormous resources, said that Nigerians may continue to suffer until righteous people are in positions of authority. He said, 'Righteousness exalts a nation and the preachers are those who preached righteousness.

'We should have no business suffering from poverty because there is no righteousness in the country. 'Preachers, pastors, and prophets are those who preached righteousness; they are the ones that tell their members you must go out to demonstrate that we are the light of the world and salt of the earth. 'And when they behave and act righteously, then we will begin to see the fruits of righteousness and that makes the preachers the very pillar and the power behind every nation'.

