Nigerians Are Afflicted By The Political Class — Ezekwesili

Ezekwesili, who condemned the leadership of the National Assembly for its procurement of over 400 new cars for members, further explained why “even the Labor Party Lawmakers are collecting the putrid Luxury SUVs at a time like this.”

Taking to her verified X account on Friday, she wrote: “Let me address all those who have been asking a person like me “Can you see that even the @NgLabour members of @nassnigeria have not rejected the ignoble and insensitive purchase of Luxury SUVs at a time of National Financial Crisis when citizens are multidimensionally suffering?.

“Welcome to what I have been saying for decades. I am deeply glad that you will all now understand what the term, “UnDifferentiated Political Class with a Behavioral Sameness.“I have consistently over more than 2 decades stated that Nigerians; nay, Africans are afflicted by their Political Class who collectively share a Common Dominant Political Culture. headtopics.com

“Their perverse and entrenched Common Political Culture is one that subverts the people’s Common Good and subordinates it to the Politicians’ selfish, personal and narrow interests regardless of their Party acronyms.“There are no consequences for these politicians’ behaviors – no accountability and no cost to them whatsoever.

“So, I am glad that those among you who are ready to ask questions for Enlightenment can now see why “even the Labor Party Lawmakers are collecting the putrid Luxury SUVs at a time like this. “It is now left to the Citizens to work on dismantling and rejecting the Pipeline that produces this Locust-Type (Locusts don’t Build…. they Destroy) public leadership.“Citizens must now collectively move forward to intentionally Designing the kind of New Political Class that will selflessly Serve and Build our Society to achieve Development on a Fast Track at local, state and national levels across the 3-Arms of Government— Executive, Legislature and Judiciary. headtopics.com

