Nigerian Youth Launch Manifesto Urging Government Action on Socioeconomic and Environmental Issues

The manifesto communicates a call to action from Nigerian youth to the government on key socioeconomic and environmental issues that need urgent attention in the country. The manifesto, launched last week Saturday, a few days after the conclusion of 28th edition of the UN Conference of the the Parties (COP28), highlighted a list of demands for key sectors.

It outlines health, water, agriculture, urban sustainability, energy access, climate finance, waste management, and transportation as fundamental areas of action for the government to effectively address. According to the organisers, the launch created a platform for meaningful engagement between state and non-state actors and the adoption of the Youth Manifesto on Climate Change by relevant individuals within the climate space





