Nigerian Vice President Urges Council Members to Focus on Governance

(NEC) to shelve the idea of vacation in the yuletide and carry on with issues of governance to ease the burden of Nigerians hanging on their shoulders. He charged the Council members to be alive to the demands of Nigerians noting that, “as the year draws to a close, none of us in this chamber should anticipate a vacation. I tend to think so because upon our shoulders rests the weight of responsibilities from which we cannot escape.

We are returning to be judged by the promises we made to be here.” Speaking on Thursday during the 138th meeting of NEC which was held virtually, the VP said his principal, President Bola Tinubu, has shown that the challenges inherited by his administration are surmountable, and has offered visionary leadership and presented a coherent development plan to assist in the country’s pursuit of order, abundance, and stability. “Each of us owes their constituents the scorecard of their stewardship in these few months of translating ideas into tangible action





