Nigerian students, others for Ottawa varsity scholarship

A statement from the institution explained that aspiring students from Africa must meet criteria such as they must be Nigerian citizens or citizens of any African country; must be newly admitted in the fall 2024 term in one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English within one of the listed faculties; must not enroll in the French immersion stream, and must possess a valid study permit when classes commence; and students must be enrolled full-time to qualify for English...

A statement from the International Recruitment Manager, Anglophone Africa for the University of Ottawa, Mr. Collins Enwemasor, said the scholarships aim to provide Nigerians and other African students studying in English with access to a wide range of programs across three faculties while significantly reducing their tuition expenses.

To support prospective applicants through the application process, the University of Ottawa will organize multiple virtual information sessions to address questions and provide guidance to potential students.

"Depending on their academic performance, eligible students may receive an excellence scholarship worth a minimum of $CAN70,000 or an entrance scholarship worth at least $CAN40,000 over four years. "With a total allocation exceeding $40.5 million, the University of Ottawa's undergraduate international scholarship and financial aid program ranks among the most generous offered by any major Canadian institution.

"This program not only recognizes students' pre-university achievements but also rewards their ongoing success throughout each term of full-time study. "The University of Ottawa stands as a vibrant international community comprising over 46,800 bright and engaged individuals, including more than 9,000 international students representing 145 countries.

"Located in the heart of Canada's capital, the university offers world-class undergraduate and graduate programs.

