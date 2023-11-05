Nigerian Student Shines Abroad, But Education Crisis Persists at Home

In June 2023, a Nigerian student, Ifeoma Amuche who emerged as the best-graduating student out of 9,500 students at the South West University, Chongqing, China was selected to make a speech on behalf of all the international students. In many countries in the world, the story of academic excellence by Nigerian students has been the same. One would have thought that such a country of brilliant scholars ought to have been in the lead in the evolution of development strategies.
But that has not been the fate of Nigeria, her enormous natural endowments notwithstanding. The country remains largely uneducated with her huge resources deployed to meet the prodigious needs of her political and elite class, many of whom have dubious credentials and sundry claims. Recently, opponents of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeeded in publicising allegations of forgery of documents against him, but controversies around Nigerian leaders can hardly be limited to the current president. His predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari had his own share of allegations of fake credentials. In 2015, the then-ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) raised an issue over the non-availability of Buhari’s secondary school certificat
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews | Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »
Source: channelstv | Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »