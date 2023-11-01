Nigerian striker Adams win Montpellier’s October Player of the Month award

Nigerian striker Akor Adams has been named French Ligue 1 club Montpellier’s Player of the Month for October.Adams emerged tops in a three-man shortlist for the individual award.It was a memorable month of October for Adams as he bagged four goals in three league games for Montpellier.His first brace was in a 3-0 win away to Lorient on October 1st, before scoring another brace as his club beat Toulouse 3-0 on October 29.

Nigerian striker Gift Orban has been nominated for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Young Player of the Year (Men) award scheduled for 11 December 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. CAF on Wednesday revealed the list of nominees for the Young Player of the Year, an award for players under the age of 21 with Orban…The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has listed Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, in the shortlists for the 2023 Africa Men’s Player of the Year award.

Napoli celebrated Victor Osimhen’s eight place finish at the Ballon d’Or on Monday, which made him their player to make the top 10 of the rankings, reports football-italia.net. Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, scored twice as Nigeria strolled to a 4-0 defeat of Ethiopia in the second leg of their second-round tie of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games African qualifying series.

