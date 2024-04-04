Head Topics

Nigerian Singer Terry G Opens Up About His Relationship with Colleagues

Entertainment News

Terry G, also known as Gabriel Oche Amanyi, discusses his loner personality and lack of close relationships with colleagues. He reveals that he spends his time in the studio and only has business colleagues. His child is the only person he considers a friend.

Nigerian singer, Terry G, reveals that he doesn't have a strong relationship with his colleagues and considers himself a loner. He explains that he spends most of his time in the studio and only has business colleagues.

He also mentions that his child is his only friend.

