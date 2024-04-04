Nigerian Singer Terry G Opens Up About His Relationship with Colleagues

Nigerian singer, Terry G, reveals that he doesn't have a strong relationship with his colleagues and considers himself a loner. He explains that he spends most of his time in the studio and only has business colleagues.

He also mentions that his child is his only friend.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Gospel Singer Ceaser Music Releases New Single 'Loved'The Jos-based singer Ceaser Music collaborates with E Daniels on a new single titled 'Loved.' The song delves into the profound and unconditional love of God, offering solace and hope during uncertain times.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian singer sets off from Kenya to Lagos on motorcycle“In preparation for her journey, she bought a motorcycle named Rory in July 2023.”

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Shaboozey: Meet Nigerian-American Singer On Beyonce’s Latest AlbumSigned to Empire, Shaboozey has been making strides in Nashville and is among the trailblazing Black artists on Beyonce's new album “Act II Cowboy Carter”.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Reactions as Terry G says all men cheatThe Nation Newspaper Reactions as Terry G says all men cheat

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

I sing for devil, not God – Terry G declaresThe Nation Newspaper I sing for devil, not God - Terry G declares

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Marriage not advisable for musiciansThe Nation Newspaper Marriage not advisable for musicians - Terry G

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »