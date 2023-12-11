Nigerian Senators Donate Salaries to Drone Strike Survivors

Serving senators have donated their December salaries, totalling N109 million, to survivors of the accidental military drone airstrike in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State. The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, announced the donation when he led a delegation of the upper chamber on a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State Government House on Sunday.

Details of the donation to survivors of the attack were also contained in a statement by Ismail Mudashir, the special adviser on media and publicity to the deputy senate president. The gesture is coming a day after the 58 northern senators under the aegis of Northern Senators Forum (NSF) donated N58 million to the families of the victims.A military drone ‘mistakenly’ attacked civilians last Sunday at Tundun Biri, a community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State leading to the death of scores of residents. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said about 85 people were buried on Monday and 65 persons were injured in the attac





