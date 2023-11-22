Nigerian Senate to Review Cybercrime Act to Combat Cybercrime

The Senate in Nigeria has resolved to review and amend the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2015, in order to combat cybercrime and protect the country's digital space. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reported that Nigeria is losing $500 million annually to various forms of cybercrime. The Senate President expressed concern over the effects of cybercrime and emphasized the need for effective funding of the national cybersecurity programme.





Cybercrime Act 2015 Amendment Bill scales second reading in SenateFollowing the second reading of the bill, the Deputy President of the Senate, who presided over plenary, referred the bill to the Committee on Cyber Crime and National Security for further legislative input and report back in four weeks.

