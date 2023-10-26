Nigerian railway commences e-ticketing to block revenue leakages

Okhiria emphasized that the final testing phase of the e-ticketing platform was completed on Wednesday, enabling it to go live for a restricted audience before becoming available to the general public.

He said the e-ticketing system would direct ticket sales revenue to the government’s coffers. The NRC boss stressed that the innovation would significantly reduce the potential for corruption. He added that the e-ticketing rollout would initially cover the Abuja-Kaduna route and extend to other key routes, including Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri.

