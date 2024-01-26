Nigerian Ports Authority urges Nigeria Customs Service to collapse multiple export desks at ports

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has urged the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to collapse the multiple export desks at the ports, as they are creating a lot of bureaucracy. Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, told the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi, and his team during their visit to NPA Headquarters in Lagos, yesterday, ahead of the World Customs Day (WCD), which theme focused on collaboration with agencies.

The issue of multiple export desks, Bello-Koko said, is still a major problem at the ports, noting that the export processing terminals report to separate export desks, creating a lot of bureaucracy. He said access to the Ikorodu terminal, which handles between seven to 10 per cent export cargoes, had been a major problem, especially in the allocation of which agency owns what part





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Leaders Pledge to Make Nigeria Peaceful and Prosperous in 2024President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors, political parties, and other leaders have pledged to play their roles in making Nigeria more peaceful and prosperous in 2024. They have enumerated the policies and programs implemented in the previous year to set the country on the path of development. Tinubu and the president have expressed their commitment to address the challenges and revamp the economy.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Minister Accused of Transferring Public Funds to Private AccountNigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, is accused of requesting the transfer of N585.2 million from a public account to a private account in her ministry. The transfer violates Nigeria's Financial Regulations 2009 and is meant to prevent fraud and corruption. The funds were intended for a poverty intervention project called Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Minister Accused of Transferring Public Funds to Private AccountNigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has been accused of requesting the transfer of N585.2 million from a public account to a private account. The transfer violates Nigeria's Financial Regulations 2009 and is meant to prevent fraud and corruption. The funds were intended for a poverty intervention project called Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Student Appeals to Nigerian Government to Reconsider Suspension of Certificates from Benin and Togo UniversitiesUgochukwu Favour, a student from Benin Republic, appeals to Nigerian government to reconsider suspension of evaluation and accreditation of certificates from universities in Benin and Togo. He argues that punishing all students studying in Benin Republic for the actions of a single institution is unfair.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Railway Corporation's Debt Servicing Exceeds Revenue by 1,208.5%The cost of servicing debt for railway projects exceeded the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)’s revenue by 1,208.5 per cent in the first half of 2023. Over 63,000 people have benefited from the free train ride declared by the federal government. The government spent $38.59m on servicing debt for railway projects.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Exchange Group announces new GMD/CEO designateThe Board of Directors has appointed Mr Temi Popoola as the GMD/CEO designate of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, effective from January 1, 2024. Mr. Jude Chiemeka has been appointed as the Acting CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) from the same date.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »