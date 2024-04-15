Nigerian Ports Authority Spends $200 Million on Dredging Channels

The Nigerian Ports Authority has spent over $200million on dredging the channels leading to the Lagos Port Complex , the Tin-Can Island Port , Roro Port and container terminal in the last 10 years, it was learnt.

The reports and the charts, the senior official added, “are computerised in a format that confirms to the SOLAS requirements.

In this respect, “it is essential for the NPA to provide the required attention and ensure that the water depths are maintained, have concrete plan for the channels to the entrance to the ports at the statutory levels. These responsibilities, the senior ministry official said, “ cover the maintenance of the channel, depths and the navigational means that are required for the safe sailing of the vessels through the entrance to the port and within the ports.”

Nigerian Ports Authority Dredging Lagos Port Complex Tin-Can Island Port Roro Port Container Terminal Maintenance International Standards

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Ports Authority Aims to Become Leading Port in AfricaThe Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Alhaji Mohammed Koko, has expressed the agency's commitment to becoming the leading port in Africa. He called for the collective commitment of trade development partners to achieve this goal.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Defect in ports’ facilities hampering operations at ports, says NPA MDThe Nation Newspaper Defect in ports’ facilities hampering operations at ports, says NPA MD

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: UK authority suspends Nigerian nurse over dishonesty, may strike name off registerThe NMC’s panel found that Ms Ogbunaya was dishonest on different occasions with her employers, and she admitted to having breached the order due to financial reasons.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

FG restates resolve to boost eastern portsMinister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adgboyega Oyetola, has said the Federal Government is poised to give Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) the backing necessary to address factors responsible for the under-utilisation of national assets.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Moves on to drive vessel traffic to Onne, Warri, Calabar portsThe Nation Newspaper Moves on to drive vessel traffic to Onne, Warri, Calabar ports

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Defects in facilities affecting operations at ports, says NPA MDThe Nation Newspaper Defects in facilities affecting operations at ports, says NPA MD

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »