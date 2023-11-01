Nigerian Political Godfathers Behave Like Italian Mafia — Shehu Sani  

Shehu Sani wrote: “Most Nigerian Political Godfathers don’t anoint their successors on the ground of competence; they anoint and impose them on the ground of loyalty, loyalty not to the state but to lords of power.

“It’s a cultish relationship founded on state capture, absolute control of political power, mutual protection, and plunder of state resources. “Trouble naturally erupts when the lackey, driven by conscience, overbearing influence or new realities, decides to revolt against the unconscionable covenant.

