Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Thursday morning

President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, on Wednesday, said he was arrested and brutalised by some operatives of the Nigeria Police allegedly attached to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo. The Labour leader was reportedly arrested during a protest led by the national leadership of the movement against alleged maltreatment of workers in the state. 7.

