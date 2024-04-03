Nigerian Navy uncovers illegal fuel depot in Lagos

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT have uncovered an alleged illegal Automated Gas Oil (AGO) bunker with 400 thousand litre capacity at a private residence in the Lekki area of Lagos. The discovery followed intelligence received by the Base that a gas tanker was seen loading at the Elegushi Beach.

at Silver Bird Road, Ilasun in Lekki, the Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Rafiu Taye Oladejo, said the suspects operated an unregistered company Ahmed Ariyo Sons Nigeria Limited, in a residential neighbourhood. He said Ariyo, two sisters and other suspects were running an illegal family business without a care for the safety of others. “It’s worrisome that an apartment of this nature is serving as illegal fuel depot undermining the economic and security implications on lives and properties for the general area should there be a case of fire disaste

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian CSOs ask ICC to Investigate crimes committed by terrorists, security operatives'We urge ICC Prosecutor, Mr Karim Khan, to open full investigations into allegations of massive atrocity crimes perpetrated by criminal gangs, terrorists, and law enforcement and military operatives in Nigeria.'

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian police operatives allegedly extort $13,000 from victimCases of police extortion in Nigeria have continued despite punishment, such as dismissal from service, meted out to erring operatives.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Navy Destroys Illegal Refining Sites and Seizes Stolen CrudeThe Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Formoso, in Brass Local Council of Bayelsa State, has destroyed three illegal refining sites and one large wooden boat laden with about 160,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Oil theft: Nigerian Navy hands over Ghanian, 15 other suspects for investigationThe Nigerian Navy Ship, (NNS), Delta has handed over 15 suspects and a Merchant Fishing Vessel (MFV), Lily IV, to the Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Fishery, Edo State for investigation. The suspects were arrested on March 11, 2024 in Forcados, Burutu local government area of Delta State.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigeria, Pakistan brainstorm on challenges, opportunities for Nigerian NavyThe robust relationship between the Nigerian Navy and its Pakistani counterpart has resulted in Nigeria's Chief of Naval Staff,

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

ICYMI: US navy confirms death of Nigerian sailor missing during Red Sea missionNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »