Nigerian Musician Davido Performs on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Nigerian musician Davido made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The host introduced Davido on stage while excitedly announcing that Davido will be in Madison Square Garden on April 17th. Davido thrilled the audience with his hit song Unavailable from his Timeless album. The Composers offered live instrumentation in support of Davido as he wowed the audience with his performance with two female dancers making the performance vibrant.

Davido’s performance becomes the most recent Nigerian performer to do so since Asake, Burna Boy and Wizkid’s “Final Last” and “Money and Love” performances in 2022. Davido, whose full name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is a highly acclaimed Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer





Nigerian Singer Dammy Krane calls out Davido over unpaid debt

REMA Wins Song Of The Year; Trumps Davido, Burnaboy
He clinched the prestigious Song of the Year award, besting industry heavyweights Burna Boy and Davido.

'Please pay my money' – Dammy Krane drags Davido over alleged debt
Nigerian singer and composer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has called out Davido over unpaid debt. While noting how difficult it is for the rich to pay debts, Dammy Krane pleaded with Davido to consider him for the sake of his daughter.

Davido, Rema, others win big at Trace Awards

Rema Beats Burna, Davido, Wizkid To Win Best Afrobeats In MTV VMA 2023

Samklef gives Davido ultimatum to pay alleged N1 million debt
Nigerian singer and producer, Samuel Oguachuba popularly known as Samklef, has called out Davido for refusing to pay the N1 million allegedly owed a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student, Mastermind, since 2020. This is coming hours after popular singer and composer, Dammy Krane dragged Davido over unpaid debt.

