Nigerian Minister cautions US Mission against 'needless security advisories'

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, has cautioned the US Mission in Nigeria and other foreign missions in the country against “needless security advisories”.The minister told reporters in Abuja on Monday that such advisories had far-reaching implications on the general polity as well as the country’s economy.

Malagi said the Federal Government was not resting on its oars to ensure that every inch of land and every citizen, resident and visitor in the country is secured. On November 3, the US Mission alerted its citizens in the country of “an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities” and urged its nationals to “consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria”. However, the minister said such alerts were “needless” as President Bola Tinubu was eager to get the country back on track

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 43% of Nigerian children not registered at birthThe United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF over the weekend said 43 percent of Nigerian children were not captured...

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

THECABLENG: Nigerian Government to Subsidise Adire Production and Establish Industrial HubsBetta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, says the federal government will subsidise the production of adire, a local fabric, and establish industrial hubs in Nigeria. Edu visited the Adire Mall in Abeokuta and the fabric's production grounds in Ogun, where she assured market women of the government's intention to promote the fabric globally and ban the importation of foreign adire products. She emphasized the need to enhance local production to meet demand and eliminate fake adire products in the market. Edu believes that this initiative will create jobs and boost Nigeria's economy.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Insecurity created by Nigerian politicians, NASS tried derailing democracy under BuhariA former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has blamed the insecurity in Nigeria on the political class. He made the remark while noting that the ninth National Assembly was trying to derail Nigeria's democracy.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigerian Student Shines Abroad, But Education Crisis Persists at HomeDespite the academic excellence of Nigerian students abroad, Nigeria continues to face an education crisis at home, with resources being misused and allegations of fake credentials among political leaders.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: SECURITY ALERT: US Warns Nationals About Nigerian HotelsThe United States government has alerted its citizens of elevated terrorism threats on major hotels in “large cities” in Nigeria.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Sunday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »