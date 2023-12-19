Nigerian Medical Association Calls for Laws to Address Organ Trafficking

The FCT chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to enact laws specifically aimed at addressing and preventing organ trafficking in the country. The chairman of FCT NMA, Charles Ugwuanyi, stated that Nigeria needs specific laws to eradicate organ trafficking and protect its citizens. The existing law governing organ transplants is limited and unable to address emerging issues.

The press briefing was organized to address the allegation of illegal kidney trade involving Alliance Hospital in Abuja





