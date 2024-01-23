Nigerian Lecturer Wins Legal Battle Against University of Uyo

Ailing Nigerian lecturer, Inih Ebong, who, for over two decades, has been in a legal battle over the unlawful termination of his appointment, has won at the Court of Appeal, Calabar, against the University of Uyo. Being out of a job for several years, the lecturer could hardly feed himself and his family, let alone take care of his medical treatment.

The Court of Appeal, Calabar, on 21 July 2023, dismissed an appeal filed by the University of Uyo against the January 2020 judgement of the National Industrial Court which ordered the university to reinstate Mr Ebong and pay him N10 million damages, in addition to his accumulated salaries and allowances, according to a court document exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES. The University of Uyo, which filed the appeal in 2022, requested an extension of time for it to file an appeal against the judgement of the industrial court





