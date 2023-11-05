Nigerian Government to Subsidise Adire Production and Establish Industrial Hubs

Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, has announced that the federal government will subsidise the production of adire, a local fabric, and establish industrial hubs in Nigeria. Edu visited the Adire Mall in Abeokuta and the fabric's production grounds in Ogun, where she assured market women of the government's intention to promote the fabric globally and ban the importation of foreign adire products.

She emphasized the need to enhance local production to meet demand and eliminate fake adire products in the market. Edu believes that this initiative will create jobs and boost Nigeria's economy

