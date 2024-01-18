Nigerian Government Delegates Waiver Approvals to Ministry of Health to Address Healthcare Worker Shortage

Following the noticeable shortage of healthcare workers across Nigerian public hospitals and the bureaucratic processes impeding the recruitment of workers, the Nigerian government has authorised the delegation of waiver approvals to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. This decision will accelerate the hiring of healthcare workers and reduce delays.

President Bola Tinubu directed the council to delegate the approvals of those waivers to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, bypassing the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. This will hasten the recruitment of health workers within the limits of their fiscal resources





