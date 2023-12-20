Nigerian Government Announces Free Train Rides for the Masses

The federal government said air transportation is not part of the arrangement because the target of the president “is the masses." The president also directed that all trains rides across Nigeria will be free from Thursday, December 21 to 4 January. The directive was announced by the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, while addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Wednesday.

The minister addressed journalists alongside the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, their transportation counterpart, Saidu Alkali, and the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. Mr Alake said a committee, which he chairs, had already met with all relevant transportation bodies across Nigeria and reached an agreement that the government will bear 50 per cent cost of transportation based on the prices at the time the meeting held. The minister said air transportation is not part of the arrangement because the target of the president “is the masses.





