Nigerian firm, UK government sign $26m deal to build soybeans processing plant in Ibadan

This also includes the development and launch of a soybeans processing plant in Ibadan — Nigeria’s south-western state — in 2025. The investment company said the additional warehouses “will provide 230,000 MT of storage capacity, enabling up to 200,000 more farmers to access low-cost storage and maximise sales from crop harvests, potentially helping to increase farmers’ incomes by more than 200 percent”.

“Currently, farmers face a difficult financial outlook due to macroeconomic uncertainty, limited market access, and poor reliability of sales from crop harvests. Yields have fallen, and farmers’ incomes are increasingly affected by price hikes of agricultural inputs and extreme weather events.

The impact investment firm expects the construction of the storage and soybeans processing facilities to generate over “700 temporary jobs and more than 80 permanent roles”.that 25 million Nigerians could face hunger between June and August 2023 (lean season) if urgent action is not taken.

“The agricultural sector stands as a vital pillar to Nigeria’s economy, playing a significant role in job creation and investment potential,” Baxter said.“We look forward to continuing to support Nigeria’s agriculture sector and the opportunities this provides for its economic growth.”

“This is why we need to back technology-driven companies like AFEX because they help reduce that import cost by supporting smallholder farmers to increase local food production, while also boosting their incomes,” he said.

