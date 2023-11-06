Nigerian Exchange Limited Market Capitalisation Surges to N38.556 Trillion

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) market capitalisation increased to N38.556 trillion, while the NGX All Share Index (ASI) rose by 4.6% to close at 70.196.77 points. A total turnover of 2.451 billion shares worth N40.570 billion were traded last week, with the Financial Services Industry leading the activity chart.

