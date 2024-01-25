Nigerian Exchange Achieves New Record as Dangote Cement Drives Index

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) achieved a new record of 100,000 mark as sustained bargain hunting in Dangote Cement Plc propelled the all-share index (ASI) to rise by three per cent. ASI rose by 2,954.14 points, representing a gain of three per cent, to close at 101,571.11 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value gained N1.617 trillion to close at N55.584 trillion. Year-to-date, the domestic market has returned 35.

84 per cent surpassing inflationary levels in the country and outperforming other indices in the African, European and Middle Eastern markets as tracked by Bloomberg. Total value of stocks traded by investors was N8.04 trillion, a 51 per cent drop from the value traded in the previous day





Nigerian Entrepreneur Femi Otedola Acquires Shares in Dangote CementFemi Otedola, a distinguished Nigerian entrepreneur and investor, has announced a significant acquisition of shares in Dangote Cement, the only cement company in Nigeria with two export terminals, with a combined export capacity of eight million tons per annum. This strategic investment underscores Mr Otedola’s confidence in Dangote Cement’s potential to generate foreign exchange for the country and his dedication to supporting businesses that contribute to Nigeria’s economic resilience.

Nigerian Exchange Group announces new GMD/CEO designateThe Board of Directors has appointed Mr Temi Popoola as the GMD/CEO designate of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, effective from January 1, 2024. Mr. Jude Chiemeka has been appointed as the Acting CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) from the same date.

Aliko Dangote Retains Position as Richest Person in AfricaThe president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has retained his position as the richest person in Africa with a net worth of $13.9 billion in the 2024 Forbes list of 20 of Africa’s Richest billionaires released yesterday.

Nigerian Lawmakers' Salaries Remain Stagnant as National Assembly Budget Surpasses Federal UniversitiesNigerian lawmakers have been claiming that their salaries have not increased in 13 years, while the budget of the National Assembly is higher than that of 25 federal universities combined. This allocation to the Legislature has been criticized as President Bola Tinubu continues to pamper the lawmakers, while ordinary Nigerians face the challenges of reform initiatives.

Over 50,000 Nigerian soldiers involved in peacekeeping operationsNo fewer than 50,000 soldiers are presently involved in peacekeeping operations across the country, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said on Tuesday. The internal security operations include counter-terrorism efforts in the North East, separatist operations in the South East, and combating oil theft in the South South.

