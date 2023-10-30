Nigerian equities net N121b gains amid global decline

Nigerian equities showed resilience with a net capital gain of N121 billion at the weekend amid widespread negative sentiments across the global stocks markets.

Nigeria ranked third in the global stock market returns at the weekend, trailing Egypt and Turkiye in a long list of relevant advanced, emerging and frontier markets. STOXX Europe, which tracks European markets, returned -0.2 per cent. The MSCI EM Index- which tracks emerging markets dipped by 1.6 per cent while the MSCI FM Index, which tracks frontier markets, dropped by 2.2 per cent. However, China’s benchmark closed positive with average gain of 1.2 per cent, largely due to positive reactions to buy-back proposals from leading Chinese companies.

Total turnover at NGX stood at 1.446 billion shares worth N25.418 billion in 28,933 deals last week as against 1.496 billion shares valued at N24.284 billion traded in 29,298 deals two weeks ago. Financial services sector led the activity chart with 958.111 million shares valued at N14.371 billion traded in 13,270 deals; thus contributing 66.26 per cent and 56.54 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value. The ICT sector followed with 129.251 million shares worth N972.593 million in 2,722 deals. Conglomerates sector placed third with a turnover of 95.634 million shares worth N662.545 million in 1,664 deals. headtopics.com

UN military adviser decorates three Nigerian soldiers for gallantryThe Nation Newspaper UN military adviser decorates three Nigerian soldiers for gallantry Read more ⮕

7.7 million Nigerian girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancerThe Nation Newspaper 7.7 million Nigerian girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancer Read more ⮕

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Sunday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Reports emerged on Saturday that lawmakers in the Green Chamber have started taking delivery of their Sports Utility Vehicles, SUV. Similarly, legislators in the Red Chamber will receive the first batch of the SUVs this week. Read more ⮕

Stop asking me for money to organise burial, Nigerian lawmaker tells constituents'When you are in government, you don't sit on money.' Read more ⮕

Affordable Destinations for Nigerian Passport HoldersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Another Nigerian man allegedly kills, dismembers girlfriendThe police are investigating the incident. Read more ⮕