Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Underperforms in Privatisation

From President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assessment, the privatised Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has performed below expectations in the past 10 years. But stakeholders in the industry have blamed the horrifying scorecard on the lack of a cost-reflective tariff that has starved them of cash for investment and operations, reports JOHN OFIKHENUA(NESI) after a decade of their takeover.

Declaring open the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Market Participants and Stakeholders’ Roundtable in Abuja, Special Adviser to the President on Energy and Power Infrastructure, Office of the Vice-President, Mr Sodiq Wanka, who represented him, submitted that the operators have not met the objectives of privatisation. He described how deplorable the state of the sector has been in the period under review. Tinubu said: “Ten years on, I believe it is fair to say that the objectives of privatising the sector have, by and large, not been met. Over 90 million Nigerians lack access to electricity. The national grid only serves about 15 per cent of the country’s deman

