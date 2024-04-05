Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission announces new electricity tariff

On Wednesday, the Nigeria n Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC ) announced that customers who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily will pay N225 per kilowatt (kW), starting from April 3. The Senate committees are studying the development and will make recommendations in plenary when they resume from their break.

