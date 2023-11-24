Nigerian Council for Social Work Inaugurated by Federal Government

Federal government has inaugurated the Nigerian Council for Social Work, (NCSW), to regulate social work in the country. Inaugurating the Council alongside it board members yesterday in Abuja, minister of Women Affairs, Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, said the body has the statutory duty of ensuring strict compliance to all regulations guiding the practice of social work in Nigeria.





