Nigerian Civil Servants Express Concerns Over Appointment of Executive Board Members for FERMA

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) expressed their concerns about the appointment of executive board members for FERMA. They stated that this appointment is contrary to the FERMA Act and detrimental to the career progression of the agency's employees

. The intention is for these executive board members to take over from career officers who are currently running departments

