Nigerian Boxers to Compete for WABU Light Welterweight Title

The Nigerian duo of Segun Adeyemi and Adeyemi Adekanla will face off for the West African Boxing Union (WABU) light welterweight title. The bout for the regional belt is scheduled for the GOtv Boxing Night 31 on May 1 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Lagos. Adeyemi, popularly called War, has an impressive career run of 7 knockout victories in his 11 professional fights. He also remained undefeated with 10 wins and one draw.

Adekanla, nicknamed Spirit, would attempt to stop his opponent’s gravy train. The 10-round fight is billed to be the main event on a night featuring six national challenge bouts. In other title fights for the night, Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun will face Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses in a national welterweight contest, while Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan will battle Arabambi “Power” Ojo in a super featherweight category challenge fight.Sifon “Best” Iwatt, national flyweight champion, will take on Sikiru Ogunyaju in a challenge bou

